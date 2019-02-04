202
Judge sets March 13 sentencing for Manafort in Russia probe

By The Associated Press February 4, 2019 6:39 pm 02/04/2019 06:39pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Manafort has a new sentencing date.

A federal judge Monday set a March 13 sentencing for the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on two felony charges stemming from witness tampering and crimes related to his Ukrainian political work.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled the hearing as she weighs whether Manafort breached a plea agreement by lying to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators. Manafort has denied intentionally making false statements. The two sides spent hours Monday in a sealed hearing arguing over that point.

Manafort faces up to five years in prison on each charge.

He faces the possibility of a decade in prison in a separate federal case in Virginia where he was convicted of filing false tax returns, concealing foreign bank accounts and bank fraud.

