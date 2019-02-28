202
Home » National News » Judge: No relatives to…

Judge: No relatives to care for children found in barn

By The Associated Press February 28, 2019 12:33 pm 02/28/2019 12:33pm
Share
FILE - This undated photo provided by the From Wise County Sheriff's Office shows Paige Isabow Harkings. A North Texas judge says four young siblings will remain in foster care after two were discovered locked in a dog cage and the others were found smeared with excrement in a barn. Harkings has been jailed on child endangerment charges The judge ruled Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that no suitable relatives could be found to care for the children, who range in age from 1 to 5 years old. ( Wise County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — A North Texas judge says four young siblings will remain in foster care after two were discovered locked in a dog cage and the others were found smeared with excrement in a barn.

The judge ruled Wednesday that no suitable relatives could be found to care for the children, who range in age from 1 to 5 years old.

Investigators say the children were hungry and thirsty when found Feb. 12 on a property near Rhome, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Fort Worth.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says it was the worst case of child abuse he’d seen in his 44-year career.

The children’s mother, 24-year-old Paige Harkings, is jailed on child endangerment charges. Jail records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

A man arrested in the case has been released on bond.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!