202
Home » National News » Jennifer Lawrence is engaged…

Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 10:04 am 02/06/2019 10:04am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Red Sparrow' in London. Lawrence is getting married to boyfriend Cooke Maroney. Her publicist of Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 confirmed the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not have any details. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney.

Her publicist confirmed Wednesday the 28-year-old Academy Award winner’s engagement, but did not provide additional details.

People magazine reported in June that Lawrence was dating Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery in New York City.

Lawrence has finished filming her fourth installment of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” which is expected in theaters in June.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500