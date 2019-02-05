Ivanka Trump responds to a performance art piece of a vacuuming Ivanka lookalike

The exhibit, by artist Jennifer Rubell, opened Feb. 1 and runs for two hours a night through Feb. 17. Viewers are invited to throw breadcrumbs provided onto the carpet for the lookalike to vacuum up.

An Ivanka Trump lookalike vacuums crumbs thrown by spectators at Jennifer Rubell’s art exhibit “Ivanka Vacuuming 2019” on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Flashpoint Gallery in Washington. The art piece titled “Ivanka Vacuuming,” runs through Feb. 17 at the Flashpoint Gallery. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

The exhibit, by artist Jennifer Rubell, opened Feb. 1 and runs for two hours a night through Feb. 17. Viewers are invited to throw breadcrumbs provided onto the carpet for the lookalike to vacuum up.

Ivanka Trump tweeted Tuesday in response to “Ivanka Vacuuming,” a performance art piece of an Ivanka lookalike who vacuums a pink carpet in a gallery in downtown Washington.

“Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up,” Trump tweeted. “I choose the latter.”

The exhibit, by artist Jennifer Rubell, opened February 1 and runs for two hours a night through February 17. The doppleganger is dressed in bell sleeves and heels from Ivanka Trump’s line, Rubell said, an outfit Trump wore to last year’s G-20 Summit. Viewers are invited to throw breadcrumbs provided onto the carpet for the lookalike to vacuum up.

Rubell responded to Trump’s tweet with an invite to come see the exhibit for herself.

“I would be happy to arrange for you to do it alone with none of the media circus that has formed around it,” Rubell wrote. “Not knocking anyone down. Exploring complicated subjects we all care about.”

The gallery text explains the piece as “a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing.”

“Ivanka vacuums whether crumbs are present or not,” it reads. “Do we throw them to help her fulfill her duty? Are we complicit? Do we throw them because it’s fun to subjugate her in this act of classic feminine domestic drudgery?”

The performance is livestreamed nightly. On Monday, most viewers shuffled in and out without throwing any breadcrumbs.

Rubell is a conceptual artist who last year participated in a performance art piece titled “Consent” where people pied her in the face.

“Ivanka Vacuuming” is on display from 6 to 8 p.m. ET at 916 G St. NW.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.