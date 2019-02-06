How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, ending a five-day winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index. Communications sector stocks, led by steep declines in video game companies, accounted for most of the market’s slide as…

Stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, ending a five-day winning streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Communications sector stocks, led by steep declines in video game companies, accounted for most of the market’s slide as investors weighed a mixed batch of company earnings. Gains in technology stocks offset some of those losses.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 6.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,731.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,390.30.

The Nasdaq composite slid 26.80 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,375.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 2.20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,518.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.08 points, or 0.9 percent.

The Dow is up 326.41 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 111.41 points, or 1.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.97 points, or 1.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 224.76 points, or 9 percent.

The Dow is up 2,062.84 points, or 8.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 740 points, or 11.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 169.46 points, or 12.6 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.