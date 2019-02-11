202
Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 4:55 pm 02/11/2019 04:55pm
Share

Major U.S. stock indexes finished mostly higher Monday as Wall Street looked ahead to key trade talks between the U.S. and China this week.

Gains in industrial, energy and financial stocks outweighed losses in communications services and health care companies. Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 1.92 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,709.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.22 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,053.11.

The Nasdaq composite added 9.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,307.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 12.59 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,518.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 202.95 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Dow is up 1,725.65 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 672.63 points, or 10.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 170.42 points, or 12.6 percent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500