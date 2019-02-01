How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Friday after an up-and-down day of trading on Wall Street. The tiny gains, which extended the S&P 500’s winning streak to a third day, came as investors applauded…

Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Friday after an up-and-down day of trading on Wall Street.

The tiny gains, which extended the S&P 500’s winning streak to a third day, came as investors applauded the latest burst of hiring by U.S. employers. That enthusiasm was tempered by a disappointing revenue outlook from Amazon.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.43 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,706.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 64.22 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,063.89.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 17.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,263.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 2.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,502.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 gained 41.77 points, or 1.6 percent.

The Dow rose 326.69 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Nasdaq added 99.01 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 picked up 19.20 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 199.68 points, or 8 percent.

The Dow is up 1,736.43 points, or 7.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 628.59 points, or 9.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.50 points, or 11.4 percent.

