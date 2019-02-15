202
Home » National News » Houston police say 2…

Houston police say 2 people fatally shot at strip mall

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 2:59 pm 02/15/2019 02:59pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say two people have been fatally shot and officers converged on a strip mall where the gunfire was reported.

Police tweeted that homicide investigators Friday afternoon were headed to the scene where two people were confirmed dead. Police say the incident was reported around noon.

Police didn’t immediately say exactly where the shootings took place or provide further details on the two people who died. Yellow police tape could be seen near a Dunkin’ Donuts shop in the area, in a neighborhood west of downtown Houston.

Houston police didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional details.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500