202
Home » National News » Deluge causes flash flooding…

Deluge causes flash flooding in parts of the South, mudslide

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 5:10 pm 02/20/2019 05:10pm
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Parts of the Deep South are experiencing flash flooding and other problems from heavy rains.

Floodwaters covered roads on Wednesday in parts of eastern Mississippi and northern Alabama. In northwest Georgia, a mudslide was reported Wednesday beside a gas station in Dade County.

Flood watches and warnings were in place for the northern parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. Creeks are swollen in Tennessee, and about 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell Tuesday and Wednesday at Nashville International Airport.

The weather service predicts as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain through Saturday, and freezing rain and sleet are possible in western areas of South Carolina. The Tennessee River may not crest for days.

Forecasters say Gulf moisture is mixing with systems moving eastward across the Mississippi and Ohio valleys.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!