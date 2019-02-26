202
Home » National News » Girl, 15, charged with…

Girl, 15, charged with attempted murder in school stabbing

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 11:55 am 02/26/2019 11:55am
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old girl who stabbed a classmate at a South Carolina high school has been charged with attempted murder.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Cynthia Roldan says the student is charged as a juvenile because of her age and is being held in a juvenile jail.

Deputies say the 15-year-old stabbed a 17-year-old girl around noon Monday at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia.

Investigators say the students had an ongoing argument and no one else was injured.

Deputies say the teen who was stabbed remains in serious condition at the hospital and didn’t give additional details about her injuries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!