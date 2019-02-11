Former White House aide who wrote expose sues Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide is suing President Donald Trump and arguing the government is trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote a book that portrayed an unflattering picture of life…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House aide is suing President Donald Trump and arguing the government is trying to illegally penalize him after he wrote a book that portrayed an unflattering picture of life in the West Wing.

Cliff Sims filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington.

Trump’s campaign accused Sims last month of violating a nondisclosure agreement by publishing his book, “Team of Vipers.”

Trump has dismissed Sims as a “low level staffer.” He said the book was “based on made up stories and fiction.”

Sims’ lawsuit charges the government is using a private surrogate to “serve as an illegitimate cutout” and impose liability through the nondisclosure agreement. Sims argues he learned the information only through his time as a federal employee.

The White House didn’t immediately comment.

