202
Home » National News » Florida official resigns after…

Florida official resigns after being fined for face licking

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 12:21 pm 02/07/2019 12:21pm
Share

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A city commissioner in Florida has resigned after the state ethics commission fined her over accusations she sexually harassed a former city official by licking his face and groping him.

Madeira Beach City Commissioner Nancy Oakley handed in her resignation Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that in her resignation letter Oakley says she’s innocent and plans to appeal the ethics violation ruling.

The Florida Commission on Ethics last month fined Oakley $5,000 and called on the governor to issue a public reprimand.

A former city official filed the ethics complaint against Oakley two years ago, saying she’d sexually harassed him by licking his face and groping him at a public event.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500