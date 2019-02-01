202
Fix coming for Apple’s FaceTime

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 10:16 am 02/01/2019 10:16am
FILE - In this June 4, 2018 file photo, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, speaks about group FaceTime during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. Apple says it has fixed the internal bug that led to people being able to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update. The bug allowed many iPhone users to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple says it’s fixed the FaceTime bug that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update.

The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple apologized Friday for the problem and says it’s is working on becoming better at responding to reports of glitches from customers.

A boy and his mother in Tucson, Arizona, reported the bug but Apple did not immediately respond. Apple thanked the boy and his family in a prepared statement.

