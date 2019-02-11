Ferguson, Missouri, city manager resigns after 3 years

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man who took over as Ferguson’s city manager while the St. Louis suburb was still in turmoil after Michael Brown’s death has resigned. Mayor James Knowles III said in a…

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man who took over as Ferguson’s city manager while the St. Louis suburb was still in turmoil after Michael Brown’s death has resigned.

Mayor James Knowles III said in a statement Monday that De’Carlon Seewood’s resignation is effective March 1. Seewood is a finalist for a job in Georgia.

Seewood was hired in November 2015, a little over a year after a white police officer fatally shot Brown, a black and unarmed 18-year-old. A grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to prosecute the officer, Darren Wilson, who later resigned.

The shooting led to months of unrest and a federal consent agreement requiring police and court reforms.

Knowles says Seewood’s accomplishments include working effectively with the Justice Department and helping to engage residents who previously felt disenfranchised.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.