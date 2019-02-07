202
‘Family values’ tattoo helps identify man accused in rape

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 1:06 pm 02/07/2019 01:06pm
This Feb. 4, 2019 booking photo released by Springfield, Mo., Police Department shows James Simpson. Charging documents say a swastika and "family values" tattoo helped police identify the Missouri man charged with choking, raping and stabbing a woman. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Simpson, of Springfield, Mo., is jailed on $250,000 bond on six felony charges, including first-degree rape. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. (Springfield Police Department via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Charging documents say a swastika and “family values” tattoo helped police identify a Missouri man accused of choking, raping and stabbing a woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old James Simpson, of Springfield, is jailed on six felony charges, including first-degree rape. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

Charging documents allege Simpson attacked the woman last month after she invited him to her home. The documents say he choked her until she lost consciousness and stabbed her twice in the back, puncturing one of her lungs.

She escaped by crawling out of a window and running to a neighbor’s home for help.

The documents say Simpson was arrested Monday after struggling with officers.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

