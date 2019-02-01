Ex-prison guard admits pepper-spraying inmates’ eyes

A third former prison guard has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, saying he led other guards at a privately run Louisiana prison in spritzing pepper spray into the eyes of kneeling, handcuffed inmates. Roderick Douglas pleaded…

A third former prison guard has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, saying he led other guards at a privately run Louisiana prison in spritzing pepper spray into the eyes of kneeling, handcuffed inmates.

Roderick Douglas pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the civil rights of inmates.

Two ex-guards pleaded guilty to a cover-up conspiracy. Two more remain scheduled for trial in federal court in Monroe.

Douglas’ signed statement is the most detailed so far. He says he sprayed two inmates, then gave the can to three codefendants who sprayed three other inmates.

He signed the plea agreement Tuesday. It was filed Wednesday and entered into online federal court records Friday.

Douglas is scheduled for sentencing June 5.

