Ex-Illinois legislator pleads not guilty in nude photo case

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A Republican former Illinois state legislator has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of posting nude photos of women online without their consent. The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that…

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A Republican former Illinois state legislator has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of posting nude photos of women online without their consent.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that Nick Sauer of Lake Barrington showed no reaction as a Lake County judge read the dozen counts during his arraignment Wednesday. The 36-year-old faces felony charges of disseminating private sexual images.

Sauer announced his resignation last year after a former girlfriend made the allegations against him. Prosecutors say the charges stem from an investigation that revealed two victims.

Judge Patricia Fix said Wednesday that if Sauer is convicted he will face up to three years in prison. Probation also is possible.

Sauer’s trial is scheduled for Aug. 19. Neither Sauer nor prosecutors answered questions after court.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.