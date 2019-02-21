202
Home » National News » Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling…

Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody

By The Associated Press February 21, 2019 6:47 pm 02/21/2019 06:47pm
Share
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2006 file photo, former Enron executive Jeffrey Skilling is escorted to the federal courthouse for his first day of cross examination in his fraud and conspiracy trial in Houston. ormer Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling has been released from federal custody, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. His discharge comes after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house for his actions that led to one of the worst corporate meltdowns in history. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling has been released from federal custody.

Skilling was discharged Thursday after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house after being convicted for his actions that led to one of the worst corporate meltdowns in history.

The 65-year-old was initially sentenced in 2006 to 24 years in prison and fined $45 million for multiple counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and other crimes. In 2013, the sentence was reduced to 14 years.

Houston-based Enron collapsed into bankruptcy in 2001 after years of illicit business deals and accounting tricks that put more than 5,000 people out of work, eliminated over $2 billion in employee pensions and rendered worthless $60 billion in Enron stock.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!