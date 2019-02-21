Ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling released from federal custody

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Enron Corp. CEO Jeffrey Skilling has been released from federal custody. Skilling was discharged Thursday after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house after being convicted…

Skilling was discharged Thursday after serving 12 years in prison and six months in a halfway house after being convicted for his actions that led to one of the worst corporate meltdowns in history.

The 65-year-old was initially sentenced in 2006 to 24 years in prison and fined $45 million for multiple counts of securities fraud, conspiracy and other crimes. In 2013, the sentence was reduced to 14 years.

Houston-based Enron collapsed into bankruptcy in 2001 after years of illicit business deals and accounting tricks that put more than 5,000 people out of work, eliminated over $2 billion in employee pensions and rendered worthless $60 billion in Enron stock.

