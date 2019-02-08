202
Evidence from homicide cases found in retired cop’s home

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 3:10 pm 02/08/2019 03:10pm
DETROIT (AP) — A moving crew evicting a retired Detroit homicide detective from his home has found a locker with evidence from old cases.

Police Chief James Craig says he’s ordered an investigation into the Thursday discovery. He tells The Detroit News that he’s concerned the evidence “could taint some cases,” especially if it was relevant but never introduced in court.

The former officer retired in 2012. He worked in the homicide unit for six years until 2009. A name wasn’t released.

Craig has been chief since 2013. He says any retiring officer now is checked for any leftover police property.

