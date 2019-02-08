202
Driver sentenced in drug-related crash that killed infant

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 7:17 am 02/08/2019 07:17am
RARITAN, N.J. (AP) — A driver who was high on heroin when he struck three people on a sidewalk, killing an infant and seriously injuring the child’s mother and 5-year-old brother, is headed to prison.

Ronald Rebernik received a 15-year sentence Thursday. The 62-year-old Raritan man had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, assault by auto and drug counts stemming from the July 2018 accident in Raritan.

Somerset County prosecutors say Rebernik’s SUV crossed into opposing traffic and struck two parked cars before hitting the victims. He then re-entered the roadway and hit two more parked cars before his vehicle became disabled.

The 36-year-old mother was pushing the infant in a stroller, while her other son walked beside her. The baby was flown to a hospital but died there a short time later.

National News
