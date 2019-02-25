202
Driver killed when speeding Tesla crashes into tree, burns

By The Associated Press February 25, 2019 8:26 am 02/25/2019 08:26am
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say the driver of a speeding Tesla was killed after apparently losing control while swerving through traffic.

Davie police spokeswoman Vivian Gallinal says the car hit some palm trees and burst into flames Sunday afternoon crash. An officer was nearby and tried to break the car’s window, but couldn’t get the driver out.

She told news outlets police believe speed was a factor. An investigation is ongoing to determine how fast he was driving. The driver’s name hasn’t been released.

In May, two teenagers died in crash when they Tesla Model S they were in crashed and caught fire in Fort Lauderdale. Authorities say they were traveling at 116 mph (186 kph).

National News
