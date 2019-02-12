202
Defense attorney questions evidence against his client

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 8:01 pm 02/12/2019 08:01pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The defense attorney for one of four inmates charged in a deadly Delaware prison riot has argued the evidence against his client is the product of lying “snakes.”

The Delaware News Journal reports Thomas Pederson, who represents John Bramble, told the jury Tuesday that prosecutors are so desperate for convictions that they are unwilling to question the credibility of their own witnesses.

Evidence presented against Bramble is comprised of testimony by former inmates who lived with him in James T. Vaughn Correctional Center’s C Building when the uprising occurred in 2017. Prison guard Steven Floyd was killed, and three other staffers were taken hostage.

In his rebuttal, Deputy Attorney General Brian Robertson agreed that witness statements will make the case and argued that flaws in those statements show they’re genuine.

