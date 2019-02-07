202
Dad of accused killer, kidnapper asks for prayers for victim

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 10:40 am 02/07/2019 10:40am
Patrick Patterson, left, attends the hearing for his son, Jake T. Patterson, who is charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents last fall, in Barron County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Barron, Wis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The father of the man accused of holding a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl captive for nearly three months after killing her parents is asking people to pray for the girl’s healing.

Patrick Patterson told ABC News that he wants Jayme Closs and her relatives to know his family’s hearts are broken for them. Patterson says he’s “very sorry for everything that has happened.”

Patterson spoke after his 21-year-old son, Jake Patterson, appeared in Barron County Circuit Court on Wednesday to waive his right to a preliminary hearing in the case.

The younger Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15. Investigators say he then kidnapped Jayme and held her captive in a remote cabin before she escaped in January.

Topics:
National News
