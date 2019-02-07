202
Home » National News » DA: Nurse charged in…

DA: Nurse charged in fatal drug-swap override safeguard

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 11:08 am 02/07/2019 11:08am
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A spokesman for the district attorney’s office in Davidson County, Tennessee, is explaining why prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a former hospital nurse accused of mistakenly killing a patient. He says it’s because she overrode the safeguards on a medicine dispensing cabinet.

The Tennessean reports spokesman Steve Hayslip said Wednesday that former nurse Radonda Leanne Vaught is charged with reckless homicide because she allegedly overrode safeguards at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services investigated the 2017 death. Its report says the nurse was trying to find the drug Versed in the electronic cabinet when she used an override to unlock stronger medications and selected the first drug under ‘VE,” which was the execution drug vecuronium.

Vaught is due in court Feb. 20.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500