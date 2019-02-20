202
Czech prime minister will meet with Trump in March

By The Associated Press February 20, 2019 6:13 pm 02/20/2019 06:13pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will host Andrej Babis and his wife for their first official visit on March 7.

She says the leaders are expected to discuss “how best to advance relations” between the two countries as well as issues including cybersecurity, energy security and trade.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” and the 20th anniversary of the country’s membership in NATO, which began in 1999.

Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump “look forward to commemorating these special anniversaries alongside Prime Minister Babis and Mrs. Babisova.”

