202
Home » National News » CVS Employee charged with…

CVS Employee charged with stealing diabetes test strips

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 8:21 pm 02/08/2019 08:21pm
Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York man has been arrested on charges of using his job as a buyer for CVS to steal $2.5 million worth of diabetes test strips.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. says 35-year-old Antonio Rivera ordered excess boxes of the test strips for the Rochester CVS store where he worked and sold them to third-party purchasers.

Kennedy says an internal CVS audit could not account for 20,203 boxes of diabetes test strips purchased by Rivera worth approximately $2.5 million.

Prosecutors say a forensic accounting found that payments for the fraudulently obtained test strips had been deposited into Rivera’s bank accounts.

Rivera made an initial appearance before Judge Marian W. Payson on Friday and was released.

An attorney representing Rivera did not return an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500