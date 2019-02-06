Cuomo defends NY abortion law after criticism from Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is defending New York’s new state abortion law after it was criticized by President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. In an op-ed published Wednesday…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is defending New York’s new state abortion law after it was criticized by President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

In an op-ed published Wednesday in The New York Times, the Democratic governor pushed back against Trump’s call to ban late-term abortions, saying Trump lied about New York’s law in an effort to undermine federally protected abortion rights.

Enacted last month, the state’s Reproductive Health Act codifies rights laid out in Roe v. Wade and other abortion rulings. It states that a woman may abort a viable fetus after 24 weeks of pregnancy only if her life or health is at risk.

Trump left out those stipulations when he criticized the law in his speech before Congress, saying it allows abortion “moments” before birth.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.