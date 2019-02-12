202
Home » National News » Committee rejects ban on…

Committee rejects ban on ‘obscene material’ in Maine schools

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 9:56 am 02/12/2019 09:56am
Share

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine legislators have rejected a bill that would have required teachers to notify parents and students before teaching with literature deemed “obscene.”

Democrats and Republicans on the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee unanimously rejected the measure Monday. The bill would have allowed teachers to be prosecuted criminally if they taught materials that were violent or sexually explicit without notifying parents and students.

Republican Rep. Amy Arata proposed the legislation after she took offense to her son being assigned to read Haruki Murakami’s “Kafka on the Shore.” The book contains explicit descriptions of sexual activity.

Arata said she felt her bill had been “misinterpreted from the beginning.” She also indicated she would look to address the matter without making it a criminal offense.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500