202
Home » National News » Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes…

Bravo’s Andy Cohen welcomes his first child

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 7:33 am 02/05/2019 07:33am
Share
FILE - In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The “Watch What Happens Live” host is a father. The 50-year-old posted on Instagram that Benjamin Allen Cohen was born Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. He weighed 9 pounds 20 ounces (4 kilograms 649 grams) and is named for Cohen’s grandfather.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is a dad.

The 50-year-old posted on Instagram that Benjamin Allen Cohen was born Monday. He weighed 9 pounds 20 ounces (4 kilograms 649 grams) and is named for Cohen’s grandfather.

Cohen wrote he’s “in love” and “speechless.

Cohen says he’s “eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate.”

Cohen announced on his program in December that he was expecting a child “after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science.”

Cohen is the executive producer of such reality series as “Real Housewives.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500