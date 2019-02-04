Boy meets medics who saved him after bus stop crash killed 3

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A 12-year-old Indiana boy who survived a bus stop crash that killed three young siblings has met the medics who saved his life. Maverik Lowe’s mother wrote in a Facebook post…

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A 12-year-old Indiana boy who survived a bus stop crash that killed three young siblings has met the medics who saved his life.

Maverik Lowe’s mother wrote in a Facebook post that her son on Saturday met with a nurse and a paramedic who treated him during a helicopter flight from the crash scene to a hospital.

WRTV-TV reports Jocelynne Lowe posted photos of the meeting outside a helicopter. She wrote that she’d waited three months to meet the two people “I owe everything to.”

A woman driving a pickup truck struck and critically injured Maverik as he and three other children crossed a highway to board a school bus on Oct. 30 near Rochester.

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed.

___

Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.