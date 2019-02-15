202
Border declaration protesters arrested at NYC Trump hotel

By The Associated Press February 15, 2019 11:30 pm 02/15/2019 11:30pm
A protester is taken into custody outside Trump International Hotel & Tower on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in New York. Some people have been arrested while protesting President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration. The NYPD wasn't immediately able to say how many people were taken into custody outside the hotel. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people have been arrested while protesting President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration outside a New York City hotel that bears his name.

The NYPD wasn’t immediately able to say how many people were taken into custody Friday night outside the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Manhattan.

Video shows protesters going peacefully with their hands zip-tied behind their backs as officers lead them to police vans. They’ll likely be charged with disorderly conduct and blocking traffic.

Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday in a move to secure more money for his long-promised wall.

Protesters outside the Columbus Circle hotel held signs with slogans such as “Abolish I.C.E.” and ‘Trump Is The Emergency.”

Trump developed the 44-story hotel, but it is owned by other investors.

