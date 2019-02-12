Board to reconsider campaign funds being used for child care

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Ethics Board is set to reconsider its decision that candidates for public office cannot use campaign funds for campaign-related child care. The Advocate reports the board is set…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Ethics Board is set to reconsider its decision that candidates for public office cannot use campaign funds for campaign-related child care.

The Advocate reports the board is set to hear the appeal of the November ruling on Friday. An attorney running for the state House next year, Morgan Lamandre, was told then that she could be penalized for using campaign funds for related child care.

She appealed that ruling, which reversed a 2000 board decision that allowed a man to use campaign funds for campaign-related child care. Gov. John Bel Edwards also asked the board to reconsider, saying child care is a “reasonable expense” associated with running for office.

The Federal Election Commission ruled last year that congressional candidates can use campaign funds for child care.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.