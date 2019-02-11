202
Bassett, Boseman and more added to Oscars presenter lineup

By The Associated Press February 11, 2019 11:23 am 02/11/2019 11:23am
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Angela Bassett, left, and Chadwick Boseman, nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, introduce a clip from their film "Black Panther" at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Boseman and Bassett have been added to the starry list of presenters for the 91st Oscars. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Who needs a host when Wakanda is coming to the Academy Awards? “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett have been added to the starry list of presenters for the 91st Oscars.

Producer Donna Gigliotti and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss on Monday announced a new batch of talent confirmed to take the stage at the Dolby Theater on Feb. 24 including Samuel L. Jackson, Javier Bardem, Emilia Clarke, James McAvoy, Laura Dern, Sarah Paulson and Melissa McCarthy.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” stars Stephan James and KiKi Layne will also be presenting, as will “Aquaman” himself, Jason Momoa.

They’ll join the previously announced roster of talent like Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig and last year’s acting trophy winners Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney.

