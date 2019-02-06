202
Home » National News » Barnacle-covered wooden cross washes…

Barnacle-covered wooden cross washes up on Florida beach

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 10:05 am 02/06/2019 10:05am
Share
Aglair Rigos checks out a cross on the Galt Ocean Mile behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. The large, barnacle-covered wooden cross washed ashore along the South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A large, barnacle-covered wooden cross has washed ashore along a South Florida beach, captivating tourists who dragged it from the water’s edge.

John Skorupa tells the Sun Sentinel he was walking along Fort Lauderdale beach on Saturday when he came upon the 20-foot (6-meter) cross swaying in the water.

A group of people carried it up and onto the beach, where it now rests in the sand, becoming a popular photo spot.

Skroupa says theories about its origins abound at the local tiki bar. The one that makes the most sense to him is that it floated from Puerto Rico after a series of hurricanes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500