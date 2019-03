By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney pleads not guilty on behalf of R&B singer R. Kelly, who faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney pleads not guilty on behalf of R&B singer R. Kelly, who faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.