Appeals Court to weigh Planned Parenthood’s Texas case

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 4:50 pm 02/05/2019 04:50pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider whether Texas can eliminate Planned Parenthood from the state Medicaid program.

The New Orleans-based court’s decision Monday comes after a three-judge panel of the court lifted a February 2017 preliminary injunction that prevented the state from eliminating Planned Parenthood from the program.

No date for the rehearing has been set.

The three appeals judges had agreed that U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks didn’t follow proper standards in deciding to impose the injunction sought by five Planned Parenthood affiliates and seven individuals.

Planned Parenthood’s attorneys asked for a rehearing by the full appeals court.

Topics:
Government News National News
