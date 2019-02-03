AP Top U.S. News at 11:37 p.m. EST

202
By The Associated Press February 3, 2019 12:00 am 02/03/2019 12:00am
Blackface photo stirs calls for Virginia governor to resign

Virginia governor’s political limitations on stark display

1 deputy killed, another wounded in 12-hour standoff in Ohio

MMA fighter wanted in killings captured after escaping van

APNewsBreak: Detainee on hunger strike details force-feeding

Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever

Boy, 4, finds gun and shoots pregnant mom in the face

Powerful storm hits Southern California, flooding highways

Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won’t win

Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

