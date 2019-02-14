AP Top U.S. News at 11:24 p.m. EST

PR push for white officer accused of killing armed black man Parkland shooting victims are remembered in silence Second Fairfax accuser is intensely private single mother Deadly blue ‘Mexican oxy’ pills take toll on US…
PR push for white officer accused of killing armed black man
Parkland shooting victims are remembered in silence
Second Fairfax accuser is intensely private single mother
Deadly blue ‘Mexican oxy’ pills take toll on US Southwest
Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
Risk of flooding, mudslides remains after California storm
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Avenatti says he has new video evidence against R. Kelly
California considers insurance to help with wildfire costs
Youth programs left wanting by California marijuana law
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.