AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

After 20 years police in 2 states link dead mother and son Virginia’s highest office frozen as Northam weighs next move Ex-Penn State assistant coach Sandusky gets new sentencing Snow in San Francisco? Mild cities…
After 20 years police in 2 states link dead mother and son
Virginia’s highest office frozen as Northam weighs next move
Ex-Penn State assistant coach Sandusky gets new sentencing
Snow in San Francisco? Mild cities don’t escape winter storm
Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty
No verdict for El Chapo after second day of deliberations
What a (familiar) feeling: Boston fetes Super Bowl winners
Yearbook staff disagree on whether racist photo was mix-up
New Mexico governor pulls National Guard troops from border
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.