AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 5, 2019 12:00 am 02/05/2019 12:00am
After 20 years police in 2 states link dead mother and son

Virginia’s highest office frozen as Northam weighs next move

Ex-Penn State assistant coach Sandusky gets new sentencing

Snow in San Francisco? Mild cities don’t escape winter storm

Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death

Nurse accused of raping patient in Arizona pleads not guilty

No verdict for El Chapo after second day of deliberations

What a (familiar) feeling: Boston fetes Super Bowl winners

Yearbook staff disagree on whether racist photo was mix-up

New Mexico governor pulls National Guard troops from border

National News
