AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 18, 2019 12:00 am 02/18/2019 12:00am
16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

Aurora shooter’s permit was revoked but gun wasn’t seized

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

Detained Mexican migrant dies in Texas hospital

N Carolina elections head says ballots handled illegally

Police: More than a dozen people trapped on SeaWorld ride

Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

W.Va. teachers’ unions call for strike over education bill

Protests slam Trump’s declaration as states ready lawsuit

Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95

