AP Top U.S. News at 11:38 p.m. EST

16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration Aurora shooter’s permit was revoked but gun wasn’t seized No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday Detained Mexican migrant dies in Texas hospital N…
16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration
Aurora shooter’s permit was revoked but gun wasn’t seized
No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday
Detained Mexican migrant dies in Texas hospital
N Carolina elections head says ballots handled illegally
Police: More than a dozen people trapped on SeaWorld ride
Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
W.Va. teachers’ unions call for strike over education bill
Protests slam Trump’s declaration as states ready lawsuit
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.