202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 7, 2019 12:00 am 02/07/2019 12:00am
Share

Former Rep. Dingell, US’s longest-serving lawmaker, dies

Former NY Times editor acknowledges sourcing errors in book

Critics ask what took PG&E so long on wildfire safety effort

Facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to shut down

Denver teachers are ready to strike over pay raises alone

Desert attraction temporarily closes after 4 dolphin deaths

Alabama executes Muslim inmate who wanted imam present

Virginia Democrats struggle with interlocking crises

Crisis firm and tunnels: how Virginia Gov. survives scandal

Cindy McCain walks back claim of stopping human trafficker

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500