AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 8, 2019 12:00 am 02/08/2019 12:00am
NY gov raps Amazon critics amid report company’s rethinking

2nd woman accuses Virginia official of sexual assault

Blackface scandal doesn’t surprise people of color

Family healing after 1 son slain, other wounded at Parkland

AP sources: Prosecutors probing Enquirer after Bezos report

Hotel that launched Trump to Manhattan fame to be torn down

John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92

Cindy McCain apology shows challenge for mixed-race families

Snow storm wallops Seattle, people rescued in Sierra Nevada

Scandals drive calls for top Virginia leadership to resign

National News
