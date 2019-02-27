202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:57 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 27, 2019 12:00 am 02/27/2019 12:00am
Political operative arrested in North Carolina scandal

‘Racist’ labeling of Trump fuels tense moments in Congress

Cohen says Trump inflated his wealth in bid to buy Bills

Walmart is getting rid of greeters; disabled workers worried

Floods isolate 2 California towns; storm dumps snow in West

Company leaders are faulted in outbreak that killed 11 kids

Missouri House passes wide-ranging abortion restrictions

New solutions for the old problem of illegal massage parlors

Transgender troops tell Congress they excel in military

Contrasts abound for 2 black women in Chicago mayoral runoff

