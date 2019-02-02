202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:52 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 2, 2019 12:00 am 02/02/2019 12:00am
Share

Gov. Northam says he wasn’t in racist photo, won’t resign

Powerful storm hits Southern California, flooding highways

APNewsBreak: Detainee on hunger strike details force-feeding

TSA officer jumps to his death at Orlando airport

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt

Set against a shaky global picture, US economy looks sturdy

#MeToo movement was not 1-year phenomenon in state capitols

Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown

Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes

Parents of 2 Parkland victims want Pulitzer for local paper

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500