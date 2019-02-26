AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

2 African-American women advance in Chicago mayor race NY prosecutor’s colleagues say he’s no Trump puppet Mother and adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives Using 1 germ to fight another when today’s antibiotics fail…
2 African-American women advance in Chicago mayor race
NY prosecutor’s colleagues say he’s no Trump puppet
Mother and adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives
Using 1 germ to fight another when today’s antibiotics fail
GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again
US keeps air pollution standard established under Obama
3 people killed in train-vehicle collision on Long Island
United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
Passengers band together on train stuck in Oregon mountains
Fiat Chrysler: $4.5B plan would add 6,500 Detroit-area jobs
