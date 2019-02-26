202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 26, 2019 12:00 am 02/26/2019 12:00am
Share

2 African-American women advance in Chicago mayor race

NY prosecutor’s colleagues say he’s no Trump puppet

Mother and adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives

Using 1 germ to fight another when today’s antibiotics fail

GOP candidate in disputed US House race not running again

US keeps air pollution standard established under Obama

3 people killed in train-vehicle collision on Long Island

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

Passengers band together on train stuck in Oregon mountains

Fiat Chrysler: $4.5B plan would add 6,500 Detroit-area jobs

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!