202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 22, 2019 12:00 am 02/22/2019 12:00am
Share

R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse

The Latest: Kelly lawyer: New charge may be from old case

A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly

Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute

Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time

Criminal charges possible in North Carolina’s US House fight

‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes

Virginia Republicans invite Fairfax’s accusers to testify

Virginia Gov. Northam meets with civil rights leaders

Son arrested in developer’s mysterious dog leash death

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!