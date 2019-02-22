AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EST

R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse The Latest: Kelly lawyer: New charge may be from old case A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly Patriots owner Kraft denies…
R. Kelly arrested, charged in Chicago with sexual abuse
The Latest: Kelly lawyer: New charge may be from old case
A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly
Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute
Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time
Criminal charges possible in North Carolina’s US House fight
‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes
Virginia Republicans invite Fairfax’s accusers to testify
Virginia Gov. Northam meets with civil rights leaders
Son arrested in developer’s mysterious dog leash death
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.