AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 12:00 am 02/23/2019 12:00am
Prosecutors paint dark portrait of manipulative R. Kelly

Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston

Southern storms, flooding, tornado in east Mississippi city

Small plane crashes at airport; instructor and student die

Patriots owner Kraft denies charges of soliciting prostitute

Teens tweet Trump, find Senate ally, score civil rights win

A look at allegations over the years against singer R. Kelly

Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time

Criminal charges possible in North Carolina’s US House fight

Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy

National News
