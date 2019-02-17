202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 17, 2019 12:00 am 02/17/2019 12:00am
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett

Aurora shooter’s permit was revoked but gun wasn’t seized

More than 1,500 attend vigil for Aurora shooting victims

Aurora shooting victims included plant manager, intern

School board in Virginia may end transgender bathroom ban

Storm-lashed South Carolina reassesses global warming’s role

Mother who helped free son from Venezuelan jail praised

Paradise area was heaven for victims of deadly wildfire

Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts

Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants

800
500

