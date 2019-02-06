202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 6, 2019 12:00 am 02/06/2019 12:00am
Telemedicine’s challenge: Getting patients to click the app

The Latest: Lawmakers cried during meeting with Herring

Woman accuses elected Virginia official of sexual assault

San Francisco gas explosion shoots fire that burns buildings

Some workers still unpaid after shutdown, dread what’s next

Milwaukee officer killed serving warrant; suspect arrested

Blackface photo reopens long history of bigotry in medicine

Boyfriend of admitted covert Russian agent accused of fraud

Freezing rain causes power outages, ices Midwest roads

San Francisco police release sketch of “Doodler’ killer

800
