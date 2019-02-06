AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

Telemedicine’s challenge: Getting patients to click the app The Latest: Lawmakers cried during meeting with Herring Woman accuses elected Virginia official of sexual assault San Francisco gas explosion shoots fire that burns buildings Some workers…
Telemedicine’s challenge: Getting patients to click the app
The Latest: Lawmakers cried during meeting with Herring
Woman accuses elected Virginia official of sexual assault
San Francisco gas explosion shoots fire that burns buildings
Some workers still unpaid after shutdown, dread what’s next
Milwaukee officer killed serving warrant; suspect arrested
Blackface photo reopens long history of bigotry in medicine
Boyfriend of admitted covert Russian agent accused of fraud
Freezing rain causes power outages, ices Midwest roads
San Francisco police release sketch of “Doodler’ killer
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.