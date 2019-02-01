AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes A deluge of drones fly over Super Bowl…
Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt
Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown
Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes
A deluge of drones fly over Super Bowl stadium, despite ban
Northwest measles outbreak revives debate over vaccine laws
‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent
Las Vegas says charm will keep bettors coming for Super Bowl
Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying
US says 2 states must finish Colorado River drought plan
APNewsBreak: Detainee on hunger strike details force-feeding
