AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 12:00 am 02/01/2019 12:00am
Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead, hundreds hurt

Seal takeovers, downed trees: Parks clean up post-shutdown

Foxconn again shifts Wisconsin plan after Trump intervenes

A deluge of drones fly over Super Bowl stadium, despite ban

Northwest measles outbreak revives debate over vaccine laws

‘Empire’ actor says account of attack has been consistent

Las Vegas says charm will keep bettors coming for Super Bowl

Embattled California utility spent most for 2018 lobbying

US says 2 states must finish Colorado River drought plan

APNewsBreak: Detainee on hunger strike details force-feeding

